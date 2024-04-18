There we have it, the four sides advancing to the Champions League semi-finals have been decided.

First to seal their spot in the final four were Borussia Dortmund. It hasn’t been a glamorous season for the German outfit, whose Bundesliga struggles leave them battling for a spot in next year’s Champions League, but they came from behind to dump Atletico Madrid out and book their place in the semi-final.

Dortmund will face off against Paris Saint-Germain, who also had to overturn a deficit. They fell 3-2 to Barcelona in the first leg of the quarter-final, after which both Xavi and Luis Enrique insisted PSG remained the favourites to advance. That proved to be the case as a 4-1 thumping in the second leg saw the Parisians advance in style.

Bayern Munich advanced after a thrilling tie which saw the spoils shared with Arsenal after a 2-2 draw in the first leg. The two sides met at the Allianz Arena for a straight shoot-out, and it was Thomas Tuchel’s team who made it through thanks to a 1-0 win on home soil.

Rounding things off are Real Madrid, who put on a real thriller with Manchester City. An enthralling 3-3 draw meant it was all to play for in the second leg, where the Spanish outfit prevailed on penalties.

Champions League semi-final draw in full

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

When will the Champions League semi-finals be played?

Fans don’t have to wait long for the action to get underway.

The first leg of the ties will be played across April 30 and May 1, before the return fixtures are held a week later on May 7 and May 8.

When is the Champions League final?

The four sides are battling for a spot in this year’s Champions League final, which will be held on June 1.