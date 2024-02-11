Emmanuel Anime took the stage by storm on Nsoromma Season 6 with his heartfelt performance of Rev Joe Beecham’s “AO Yesu” song.

As the third performer of the night in Group B, Emmanuel showcased his musical talent and left a mark on the audience and judges alike.

While Emmanuel’s rendition garnered admiration from the judges, they also offered constructive feedback, urging him to engage more with the audience.

Emmanuel Anime Emmanuel Anime Emmanuel Anime Emmanuel Anime Emmanuel Anime Emmanuel Anime

This advice aims to enhance Emmanuel’s stage presence and create a deeper connection with the viewers.

As Nsoromma Season 6 continues to captivate audiences, the competition remains fierce among the 30 talented contestants vying for a coveted spot in the next round. With only 12 contestants to be chosen from Group B, the stakes are higher than ever.

Tune in every Sunday at 3:00 pm to watch the next chapter of Nsoromma Season 6 and discover which young talents will advance to the next stage of the competition.

MORE: