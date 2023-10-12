Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda, Alexander Acquah has said he will vote for National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 election if its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama provides just one solution to the problems in Ghana.

In his view, it is obvious Mr. Mahama and the NDC has not learnt any lessons after the humiliating defeat in the election.

The NDC has said the 2024 election is a done deal given what they say is the shambolic performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in government.

They claim Ghanaians will show the “incompetent” Akufo-Addo government the exit and vote massively for John Mahama to rescue Ghana from total collapse.

But speaking on Adom FM morning show, Dwaso Nsem, the NPP MP said Ghanaians won’t vote for NDC.

He indicated that, Mr. Mahama who is accusing government of mismanaging the economy has not provided any solution.

Mr. Acquah said till date, Mr. Mahama does not know the reasons why he lost the elections.

Given this track record, he said it will be suicidal for Ghanaians to hand over the fortunes of Ghana to NDC.

