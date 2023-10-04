Former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen has urged Ghanaians to put their trust in him in his bid to lead the country as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

In an interview with Nana Jantuah on Nhyira FM Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, he said his track record speaks for him.

“When you look at the industry sector, my record is there. When I was a Minister, within a short time and with little resources, I was able to do a lot. Looking at the results, I was able to create over 160,000 direct and indirect jobs in Ghana so when you give me the executive position, I will do well,” he said.

According to Alan, being a Minister does not give one the freedom to implement projects to their full potential.

“When you are a minister, you are not a president. The reason I want the mandate is that, when you have the executive position, the plans are your own, so you are able to invest in various projects,” he stated.

Mr Kyerematen further explained that, he has a good record when it comes to trading and supporting businesses.

“Africa trades with each other now. We have created ‘one market’ for Africa. For instance, if someone sells footwear in Kumasi, he can go and sell it in South Africa with no duty or quota. This took place under my leadership. That was even the whole of Africa,” he added.

The independent presidential hopeful believes he is a man of his word hence, Ghanaians will have a better leader when he is given the mandate.

Alan Kyerematen has resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and declared his intention to run as an independent candidate in Ghana’s 2024 presidential election.

