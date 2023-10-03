An independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, says Ghana will process 60 percent of its raw materials when he is elected President.

To him, the lack of value addition to Ghana’s raw materials serve as a major factor causing the country to lose huge sums of foreign exchange.

Value addition to raw materials, he said would not only create job opportunities but would also boost Ghana’s economy through increased foreign exchange.

Mr Kyerematen who served as Trade and Industry Minister from 2003 to 2007 under the erstwhile Kufuor administration and President Akufo-Addo’s government from 2017 to January 2023 said this in an interview on Silver TV on Monday afternoon, [October 2, 2023] as part of his campaign.

He said as an independent President, he would ensure inclusive government that would help to propel Ghana’s development by tapping into the knowledge and experiences of persons from different background who are not necessarily affiliated with a political party.

Mr. Kyerematen said since he was not vying for the presidency on the ticket of any political party, he offers aneutral ground for all Ghanaians, both home and abroad to contribute to the country’s development.

Touching on some of his major political policies, the Movement for Change founder, said his government would ensure the stability of Ghana’s currency, pointing out that without a stable currency, there is nothing one could do to turn the country’s economy around.

His focus will be to ensure inflation and interest rates are brought down.

Mr. Kyerematen also indicated that his government would bring down Ghana’s debt.

