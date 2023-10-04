Independent presidential hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen says Ghanaians must begin to look beyond political parties for the country to make economic progress.

He said it is for this reason that he does not desire to form a new political party.

Mr. Kyerematen was speaking on Nhyira FM Kuro Yi Mu Nsem with Nana Kwadwo Jantuah.

“We have had two great parties over thirty years, yet we stand still. Seventeen times, we have gone to the IMF. Upon reflection, you must ask yourself, ‘Is it a new party that we need?’ The answer is no.

What we need is a new leader who will bring transformation. The reason we keep going back and forth is that there is a difference between change and transformation. Change is moving at a slow pace, while transformation is a unique switch to a point where it is impossible to backslide,” Mr. Kyerematen said.

The former Trade Minister stated that, leadership under both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not been beneficial to Ghanaians.

“If after 30 years of the two dominant parties leading us, there is a citizen who has never had water run through their pipe, and when we talk about inflation, it’s over 40%, the interest rate on loans is over 35%, and we are so overwhelmed by debt that we have to go to the IMF, then did we make progress or did we retrogress?” he quizzed.

