Former Second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe, has intimated that Alan Kyerematen may not win the 2024 general elections but will cause a major stir in the country’s political terrain.

Crabbe said Kyerematen does not stand a chance of becoming Ghana’s next President due to the hurdles but will get massive support.

In an interview on Citi TV, he said Mr. Kyerematen would be a “spoiler candidate”.

“It is not easy to organise a political movement, and I think he will face a lot of challenges in putting together a machinery that can come up against the NPP and the NDC. I have been in politics for years, and I know how those machineries are effective. They are juggernauts, and I am not too concerned about Alan winning the elections.”

Sammy Crabbe said even Alan Kyerematen knows it will be difficult for him to win the elections.

“Seriously speaking, if you were to have Alan in a private conversation, he would tell you he does not expect to win the general elections. I don’t think he expects to win; he is the spoiler candidate that we should be looking out for. It is the spoiler effect that I am concerned about” he added.

