The Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, signed the book of condolence opened at the Ga Mantse Palace on Friday in memory of the late Queen Mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

Dr Addison was accompanied by a delegation, including the First Deputy Governor, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari.

The rest were board members, including Dr Samuel Nii-Noi Ashong, Andrew Boye-Doe, and Joseph Alhassan.

The others are the BoG Secretary, Sandra Thompson, and the Head of Security, Wg Cdr Kwame Asare Boateng.

The delegation presented items such as customary drinks, assorted soft drinks, bottles of water, and a cheque to support the funeral preparations.

Dr Addison, in a brief remark, pledged the support of the bank towards the funeral preparations of the late Ga Manye.

“I am very happy to be here. The demise of the late Ga Manye is a matter of concern to us all. The Bank of Ghana will lend its support for a befitting burial for the late Ga Manye. We are grateful for your warm reception,” he said.

Miss Thompson also extended the Central Bank’s condolences while highlighting the cordial relationship between the Ga State and the BoG.

She further underscored the role the bank has been playing in supporting the Ga State, adding that it will continue to support areas such as education.

“The Bank of Ghana and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly is currently collaborating to build a three-storey 18-unit classroom block and a three-unit nursery block with ancillary facilities for the Independence Avenue 2 Cluster of Schools, a project which we hope to complete by the end of this year,” Sandra Thompson indicated.

The BoG delegation was warmly received by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II together with other traditional leaders in the Ga State.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, in a brief remark, also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Governor and management of the bank while also urging them to remain focused on discharging their mandate.

“There are lots of challenges in Ghana, but I entreat you to work diligently to deliver on your mandate. Don’t be discouraged. It is not everything you do which will please people, but then be focused and remain steadfast” Ga Mantse added.

