Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen has rejected the notion that he held an entitled stance regarding his bid to lead the party.

The former Trade Minister said the use of the “Aduro Wo So” slogan by his team undersold him.

“I used to tell my team that they were underselling me, in terms of my worth and my value by using that as one of my campaign hashtags or slogans, because there is so much to say about me other than aduru wo so,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.

“But somehow, their perspective was that in a conservative party, there is a spirit that suggests that there is a general understanding that we have a succession plan, it is not written but there is a general understanding,” he added.

Mr. Kyerematen prominently featured the Twi slogan ‘Aduru wo so’ (meaning ‘it is your turn’) in his campaign leading up to the party’s Special Delegates Congress.

His supporters underscored this slogan, referencing his previous second-place standing in primaries, only behind the then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Based on this backdrop, they said he was the one to take over as flagbearer – a position majority of NPP opposed.

