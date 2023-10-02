A spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, Ebo Buckman believes the supposed disdain for the former Trade and Industry Minister, by the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has existed for about 15 years now.

According to him, an announcement by the NPP in 2008 after the primaries that Alan had traveled out of Ghana when he was in the country confirmed that the NPP leadership had always wanted Alan out of the party.

“One particular issue that came up and really shook my heart was the one that happened in 2008. After Alan Kyerematen conceded defeat to Akufo-Addo, he was in his office. An announcement was made on TV that he had traveled out of Ghana surprised him because he was in Ghana at the time. The announcement during the campaign launch of the party that he was not in Ghana when he was in Ghana meant the party did not want him” he said.

Mr. Buckman also alleged that, he was unfairly disqualified when he attempted to become a Member of Parliament (MP) because of his close ties to Mr. Kyerematen during the 2007 presidential primaries.

“I was supporting Alan during the 2007 primaries and also vying to become an MP, the party disqualified me because I supported Alan during the primaries” he added.

Mr. Kyerematen in a shocking turn of events on Monday, September 25 announced his resignation from the NPP to form the Movement for Change to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate.

