The Central Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extolled former President John Dramani Mahama for maintaining Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running-mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, an astute academic, had proven herself as a distinguished and hardworking woman with an unblemished reputation, who would be trusted by Ghanaians as a credible Vice President.

Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, addressing the press in Cape Coast on Monday, expressed strong conviction that the partnership between Mr Mahama and Prof Opoku-Agyemang would be the “magic wand” to bring resounding victory to the NDC.

“We, the regional party, are fully grateful to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for this great honour done our dear sister, mother and virtuous academic, whose uniqueness and attributes will contribute significantly towards our drive to rescue our dear country …,” he said.

Prof Asiedu touted the running-mate’s records in academia as unmatched, citing her numerous achievements as the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, who also became the Education Minister.

As a Vice Chancellor, Prof Opoku-Agyemang saw to the re-opening of the optometry and Laboratory Departments, the construction of study centres in Accra, Kumasi and Nyakrom satellite campuses and the 50-bed expansion of the University Hospital, among others.

As a Minister, she spearheaded the progressively free Senior High School Policy and its complementary E-block projects, as well as championed policies such as free school sandals, free uniforms, and free sanitary towels for girls, he added.

The NDC Regional Chairman said the high level of integrity exhibited by the running-mate throughout her public life would afford her the opportunity to restore the integrity of the office of the Vice President.

“She will not desecrate the Office of the Vice President with weird promises, unrealistic campaign messages, give lucrative contracts to brothers and sisters and later call herself a mere mate when the boat sinks as we are witnessing under this government today,” he said.

In appreciation of the honour, Professor Asiedu reiterated the party’s commitment to winning the 20 parliamentary seats and securing 60 per cent presidential votes in the general election.

“We look forward to engaging the good people of the Central Region and pledge the NDC party’s commitment to the welfare and development of the region, which has found expression in some of the proposals put forward including the 24-hour economy policy, big push, edwuma pa, just to name a few,” he added.

He announced an official four-day tour of the region by the running-mate, which would start from the Awutu Senya East Constituency and end in Cape Coast.

Prof Opoku-Agyeman would meet traditional rulers and the clergy and interact with market women and stakeholders as she begins her campaign for the election.

