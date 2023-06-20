Actress Efia Odo has forcefully dismissed allegations made by a fan regarding her alleged abortion of a pregnancy involving dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

Once close friends, their relationship has significantly cooled off, and they are no longer as close as they used to be.

Amidst discussions surrounding rumors of Yvonne Nelson’s alleged abortion in 2010, concerning a child with Sarkodie, a fan targeted Efia Odo and accused her of a similar act involving Shatta Wale.

The fan, known as ‘Latif,’ took to Twitter and posted a comment questioning the possibility of Efia Odo having an abortion for Shatta Wale, given their claimed best friendship.

Responding to these baseless accusations, Efia Odo took a strong stance and issued a stern warning to the Twitter user, threatening legal action for defamation due to the lack of evidence.

In a clear message, she cautioned, “Prepare yourself financially, as I will sue you for defamation,” signaling her intention to seek damages.

It is important to emphasize that Efia Odo’s response underscores her commitment to safeguarding her reputation against unfounded claims.

The tweet can be found below:

MORE: