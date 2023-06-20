Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has shared the challenging experiences he faced during his upbringing and university years.

As he submitted his forms to confirm his intention to contest for the NPP presidential primary, Dr Bawumia expressed gratitude for the difficult path that has led him to this stage.

During his university days at the prestigious University of Oxford, Dr Bawumia revealed that he was only able to pay for one term of school fees. To make ends meet, he resorted to cleaning dormitories and even worked as a taxi driver. Despite these hardships, he persevered and ultimately completed his studies.

“It has not been an easy journey. It has taken a lot of hard work, discipline, and patience to get here. I have walked to school growing up in Moshie Zongo in Tamale. I have been a day worker on farms during holidays in secondary school, a warehouse boy even after finishing university, and a minicab driver. I was only able to pay fees for one term during my studies at Oxford University and had to survive for the rest of my studies without paying fees, thanks to my College. I only settled my fees in arrears after I started work following the completion of my PhD in Canada. I have also been a cleaner of dormitories in my university days in Canada,” Dr. Bawumia recalled.

His challenging background has given him a deep understanding of the struggles faced by many people in Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized his commitment to caring for the disadvantaged and marginalized members of society.

“I care about the poor, the vulnerable, and the excluded. I care about the Lepers, the sick, sickle cell sufferers, cancer patients, the disabled, Kayayei, street children, and the unemployed among others. This is the true essence of life – to address the problems of the weakest among us and to help them lift themselves up,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia also noted his firm belief in the power of hard work and the benefits it brings.

He highlighted his dedication and honesty in previous roles, including his position as Deputy Governor at the Bank of Ghana and his current role as Vice President.

“I am not afraid of hard work. In fact, I enjoy hard work. My experience in life tells me that honesty and hard work pay off. I worked hard for H.E. President Kufuor as Deputy Governor at the Bank of Ghana, and I have worked hard as Vice President in assisting President Nana Akufo-Addo in achieving his vision. Together, we have started the process of transforming Ghana into a country ready for the fourth Industrial Revolution. I brought honesty, hard work, dedication, and discipline to my role as Vice President,” Dr. Bawumia declared.

With his personal history and dedication to serving the needs of the Ghanaian people, Dr. Bawumia’s bid for the NPP presidential primaries has garnered significant attention.

As the country looks towards the future, many will be watching closely as the race unfolds.