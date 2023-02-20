The Ada Traditional Council has described the death of footballer, Christian Atsu, as a big blow to the land.

According to the council, darkness has taken over the land while death has deprived them of their hero.

In a statement, the Council said it is unfortunate that 45 seconds earthquake took away the life of the footballer suddenly.

However, they said they take consolation in the fact that the good works and gestures of Atsu are speaking louder on his behalf all over the world.

Residents and natives have, therefore, been urged to remain calm despite how tragic and sad the incident is.

“Footballers especially the young ones from Ada and Ghana at large are really devastated about the news of your demise and are still struggling to come to terms with the incident.

“We pray for strength for the family in this difficult moment as we go through this dreary path,” the statement noted.

The Council has pledged to collaborate with the family and government to give the believed son of the land a befitting burial.

The mortal remains of the Ghana international who perished in the devastating earthquake in Turkey arrived in Ghana to a solemn welcome on Sunday.

On board Turkish Airlines, it was received at the Kotoka International Airport by his family, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku, Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku Mantey among others.