Abiba Locks, a personal hairstylist of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, has shed fond memories of the player following his death.

Atsu, according to Abiba, did not deserve to die the way he did.

Abiba, like many Ghanaians and football fans, has said she believes God should have spared the footballer due to his kind heart and compassion towards humanity.

Abiba made these comments when she joined family, political figures and scores of Ghanaians to receive the mortal remains of the footballer at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday evening.

In a video shared on Instagram by one_stip_blog_africa, Abiba disclosed she did not want to pay attention to the news about Atsu’s death.

This, according to her, was because she didn’t want to believe he was no longer on the land of the living.

The 31-year-old was left in the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey weeks ago.

Atsu, who plays for Turkish side, Hatayspor, together with the club’s sporting director, Taner Savut, were trapped in the rubble.

However, after days of search, it was confirmed on Saturday, February 18, 2023, that the former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger has been found dead.