The Ada Traditional Council (ATC) has urged the government to take strong action against illegal salt miners in order to safeguard the Ada Songor Salt Project.

The Council emphasized that this issue not only affects the health of the Songor Lagoon but also jeopardizes the project’s viability and the socio-economic development of the region.

During a visit to the Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, the Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area and President of the ATC, made this appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Accompanied by a delegation of Chiefs and Queen Mothers, Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III updated the President on various matters pertaining to the overall progress of the Ada Traditional Area.

Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III commended President Akufo-Addo for the courageous decision to grant a license for commercial investment in the salt project, despite the controversies surrounding the Songor Lagoon.

He expressed optimism for the future of Ghana’s salt industry, stating that since Electrochem Ghana Limited began operations in 2021 as the investor in the project, Songor has witnessed significant improvements, garnering praise from the Ada community and the entire nation.

The Chief acknowledged the tremendous increase in salt production, both in terms of quantity and quality, with Electrochem revitalizing this national asset to yield 1,000,000 metric tons of top-grade salt annually, catering to both local and export markets.

Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III expressed hope that the current efforts would lead to further advancements in the salt industry, thereby contributing to the national economy.

However, the Chief highlighted the necessity for state intervention to enhance the project’s progress.

He emphasized that the activities of illegal salt miners pose a significant hindrance to the work being carried out and pose a threat to the investors operating in the concession.

Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III regarded this situation as unacceptable to the people of Ada and appealed to President Akufo-Addo to employ his authority in supporting the traditional area in combating the menace of illegal salt mining.

He stressed the urgent need for the Minerals Commission and other relevant agencies to take decisive actions to remove illegal operators, as this responsibility should not solely rest on the company or the traditional leaders.

The Chief called upon the state security agencies to swiftly address and bring to justice those within the Ada traditional area who are engaging in illegal activities with no regard for the law.

Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III assured the President of the unwavering commitment of the chiefs and people of the Ada traditional area to ensure the success of the Songor salt project.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his satisfaction that the chiefs and people of Ada recognize the significant benefits that can be derived from the Songor Lagoon salt project.

He emphasized that the project’s advantages extend beyond the Ada area and have the potential to greatly contribute to the country’s economic prosperity.

The President cited Nigeria’s reliance on salt imports from Brazil to meet its one-million-ton market demand and emphasized that the development of the Songor project is in Ghana’s best interest.

President Akufo-Addo urged the chiefs to offer their full support to the project’s investors.

Addressing the request for state security, the President assured the traditional council that he would raise the matter with the appropriate security agencies to ensure that those who prioritize personal gain over the community’s welfare are apprehended and disciplined.

He emphasized the need to combat illegal salt mining and other forms of illegal mining to protect the environment.

Furthermore, President Akufo-Addo accepted the chiefs’ invitation to visit the project site and participate in the annual Asafotufiami festival scheduled for August 3, 2023.