The Ada Traditional Council in collaboration with the Asafotu Planning Committee, has launched this year’s Ada Asafotufiami Festival to pave the way for its celebration in August.

District Chief Executives of Ada West and Ada East, Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah and Ms Sarah Dugbaki Pobee, respectively, unveiled the festival theme: “Upholding the discipline of our forebears as a tool for the sustainable development and unity of Ada.”

The Mankralo of Ada, Nene Agudey Obitchere III, speaking on behalf of the Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area, Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, said that the festival served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by their forefathers to secure the land for the current generation.

Nene Obichere noted that the experiences of their ancestors instilled values of peace and unity in them.

He stated that the festival’s key feature was its ability to bring together Ada indigenes from around the world, renewing family ties and resolving differences, which fosters socio-economic development.

“Asafotufiami resonates with most Ghanaian communities, especially the Ga-Dangmes, and it reminds us of the heroic traits of our forebears in fighting for self-preservation and fending off domination.

“Our forebears journeyed from far-off lands and battled aggressors and opposing parties on their way here. The art of war also taught us valuable lessons about creating alliances to consolidate our gains,” he said.

The festival, he noted, also attracted tourists to the area, saying Ada was noted for its distinct tourist attractions, including the estuary and beautiful islands, complemented by modern recreational centres such as Aqua Safari and Treasure Island.

He commended Electrochem Ghana Limited for its exceptional contribution to the celebration of the Asafotu Festival in recent years, including this year.

Nene Obitchere III also appreciated the support from sponsors such as Premium Motors, Ramani Distribution Company, and Interplast Ghana Limited.

The occasion was graced by all the chiefs and queens, Asafoatseme (warlords), traditional priests, and various youth groups of Ada adorned in their traditional wares.

ALSO READ:

Konongo bypass project faces challenges amid progress on Kumasi-Accra highway