The Konongo bypass project on the Kumasi-Accra Highway in the Asante Akim Central District of the Ashanti region is now 46 percent complete, according to the project’s contractors.

The 15.4-kilometre road, stretching from Yawkwei to Ohene Nkwanta, is being constructed by Kofi Job Construction and Joshop Construction and is scheduled for completion by June 2026.

Upon completion, the bypass will include four underpasses and overpasses, aimed at significantly reducing traffic congestion at the Konongo intersection.

However, the project is currently facing substantial challenges due to compensation disputes with local farmers and property owners.

Ing. Eric Prah of ADK Consortium, the consultancy firm overseeing the project, noted that work has been repeatedly interrupted by individuals demanding compensation.

“There have been several occasions where we have been confronted and blocked from working on the project due to unpaid compensations,” Prah stated. He recounted an incident where frustrated farmers stormed the site, causing damage to vehicles, highlighting the urgent need to resolve the compensation issues.

The Ghana Highways Authority is actively working to ensure compensation payments, but Prah urged for expedited action to alleviate the pressure on the contractors and prevent further disruptions.

During a tour of the project site yesterday, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far, despite the ongoing challenges.