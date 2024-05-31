Pantum, a renowned global printer manufacturer, is excited to announce its participation in Gitex Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the continent’s largest tech and startup exhibition. Taking place on May 29-31 in Marrakech, Morocco, this event brings together top technological advancements and innovators from around the world. Visitors can find Pantum at Stand 4A-7, Hall 4, where the company will showcase its latest products, including the Smart Classic series, the Vibrant 20 color laser printers, the A3 Ultra 270 series, and label printers.

With a global presence in over 110 countries, Pantum has continually expanded its reach since beginning its international journey in 2012. Known for its patented technology, Pantum offers economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient printing solutions that cater to the evolving needs of customers. The company’s commitment to providing high-value, cost-effective products and premium services remains steadfast as it advances into the African market.

Expanding Horizons in Africa

Pantum’s presence at Gitex Africa underscores its commitment to expanding its footprint and enhancing brand recognition across the African continent. The event provides a platform to connect with diverse customer groups and explore new market opportunities.

Pantum is dedicated to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity, emphasizing sustainable development through advanced design and technological innovation. By participating in Gitex Africa, Pantum aligns itself with leading tech innovators, contributing to the transformation of Africa’s digital landscape.

Pantum aims to establish strong business connections, foster new partnerships, and better understand the unique needs of African markets. This engagement supports the continent’s growing technological ecosystem and drives digital transformation.

Introducing the Latest Printer Series

Pantum will showcase its latest printer series, designed to meet various business needs with cutting-edge features. The Smart Classic series offers cost-effective, high-quality monochrome A4 printing in a compact design, ideal for small and home offices. The Vibrant 20 color laser printers deliver exceptional color printouts with high productivity and advanced connectivity. The new A3 Ultra 270 series excels at printing, copying, and scanning with enhanced security features, suitable for SMBs and large workgroups.

Connecting for the Future

Pantum is excited to engage with new business partners and clients at Gitex Africa 2024, fostering connections that will drive the future of printing technology in Africa. Visitors are invited to experience Pantum’s innovative solutions firsthand and discover how they can enhance their printing operations. Join us at Stand 4A-7 Hall 4 to explore the future of printing with Pantum.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

Media Contact:

marketing.int@pantum.com

About Pantum:

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. Starting international expansion in 2012, it now operates in over 110 countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products, as well as reliable printing solutions.

For more information, please visit our Website (https://Global.Pantum.com), Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4aHeLzg), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/453Qhid), X (https://apo-opa.co/3yDLVCp) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4bFoXcy).