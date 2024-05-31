The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Stars will hold their first training session at the University of Ghana Stadium today, Friday, May 31.

The session is scheduled to begin at 16:30 GMT.

The team will engage in a five-day training camp before heading out for their first match. The Black Stars are gearing up for their Matchday three and four fixtures in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, set for next month.

Ghana will face Mali in Bamako on June 6 and will then host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

Currently ranked fourth in Group I, the Black Stars need to secure victories in both games to improve their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Head coach Otto Addo has named a 26-man squad for these crucial matches. The players arrived in Ghana on Thursday.

The GFA also announced that Friday’s training session will be open to both the media and the public.

Here is the full list for the games:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Wollacott, Frederick Asare.

Defenders: Gideon Mensah, Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Salisu, Jerome Opoku, Abdul Mumin, Alexander Djiku and Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey

Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Abdul Salis Samed, Ibrahim Sulemana, Thomas Partey, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu and Abu Francis.

Forwards: Osman Bukari, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ibrahim Osman Kamaldeen Sumenana and Brandon Thomas-Asante.