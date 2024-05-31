The Matchday 32 fixtures of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League are set to unfold across various stadia this weekend.

The action begins on Friday as struggling Hearts of Oak host Nations FC at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off at 15:00 GMT.

On Saturday, Legon Cities will face Bofoakwa Tano at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, while Bechem United will clash with Aduana Stars at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. Both matches will start at 15:00 GMT.

Sunday’s games will see Dreams FC take on Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams, and Asante Kotoko hosting relegation-threatened Great Olympics at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Nsoatreman FC will welcome Accra Lions to the Prof. Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex, while league leaders FC Samartex will face Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Defending champions Medeama SC will host Heart of Lions at Akoon Park, and Berekum Chelsea will entertain Real Tamale United at the Golden City Park.

All Sunday fixtures are scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Full Fixtures: