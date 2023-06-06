Twenty-one suspects who were arrested for their involvement in an attack on the Police Station in Daboya, located in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, have been granted bail by the District Court in Tamale on Monday.

Presided over by Mr Justice Amadu Issifu, the court carefully considered the arguments put forth by the defense counsel and subsequently granted bail to each of the suspects at an amount of GHc6,000.

Additionally, one surety for each suspect must be justified.

The case has been adjourned to June 23, 2023, for further proceedings.

The suspects face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime, specifically rioting with weapons, rioting with weapons, conspiracy to commit a crime by causing unlawful damage, and causing unlawful damage.

The arrests were made on Friday, June 2, following an attack on the Police Station in Daboya.

The incident was instigated by the recent conflict that took place in Lukula, within the same district.

The conflict in Lukula was primarily attributed to a land dispute between the Gonjas and the Mamprusis residing in the area.

Following the arrests, the suspects were taken to Tamale for screening, where 87 individuals were subsequently released.

The remaining suspects were brought before the court to face legal proceedings.