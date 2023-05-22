Joshua Twasam, the first son of the late Christian Atsu, has been honoured with the prestigious title of Player of the Year in the Northumberland Football League.

His outstanding performances helped lead his team to victory in the U-9 league, and his talent has been recognised by the league as he has been crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Playing for the Gosforth Football Club, Joshua showcased his skills and talent throughout the season. His team emerged victorious in the Pro Motiv8 Tournament’s final held in February.

The Northumberland Football League, a prominent youth and mini-soccer organization in England, provides inclusive opportunities for children and teenagers of all abilities, backgrounds, and genders to participate in the sport.

Overseeing these leagues and programmes is the Northumberland Football Association, the governing body responsible for football activities in the historic county of Northumberland, England.

Christian Atsu passed away in an earthquake that affected Turkey and Syria.

Atsu made significant strides in Ghanaian football, representing the national team in 65 matches and scoring nine goals.

The recognition of Joshua Twasam as the Player of the Year in the Northumberland Football League not only highlights his own potential but also serves as a testament to the lasting legacy of his late father, Christian Atsu.