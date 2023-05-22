Three officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have sustained serious injuries in an attack on the Aflao border in the Volta Region.

The officers, who were on patrol duties at Beat 6 of the Aflao border, were accosted by some yet-to-be-identified persons who pelted them with stones for undisclosed reasons.

The attackers were, however, dispersed by warning shots from the patrol team ahead of the arrival of a reinforcement team of Immigration Officers.

One bystander, however, sustained injuries from a gunshot and is currently responding to treatment.

Three officers of the team sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital under stiff security.

This was announced by the Management of GIS who condemned the attack on it’s officers in a press statement.

“We condemn the attack in no uncertain terms and advise border residents of Aflao, commuters and citizens, in general, to consider border officials as people working ultimately for the safety of our motherland. While we appreciate the cooperation and support from border residents and citizens as a whole, these attacks on Officers by some members of the public must stop immediately.”

The Management of GIS averred that they will continue to keep a close eye on the situation at Aflao, and all necessary mechanisms will be deployed to keep border security uncompromised.

Management calls on all Officers, especially at the Aflao Sector Command, to remain resolute and not be deterred by the unfortunate incident.

