The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako is hoping the person to partner Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia comes from the region.

“I will thank God if the running mate come from the Ashanti region,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

Chairman Wontumi’s comment comes after the party granted its flagbearer additional time for consultation to finalize his choice for the running mate in the 2024 general election.

This decision was reached during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Council (NC) meeting held in Accra.

Names of potential running mates include: Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and MP for Manyhia South in the Ashanti Region; Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and MP for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region and the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, Joseph Osei Owusu.

Though it is likely the running mate could come from the Ashanti region, Chairman Wontumi appealed for Dr. Bawumia to be given the needed time for careful consideration and strategic planning in selecting a running mate.

Chairman Wontumi, however, denied claims that he is lobbying for Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to become the running mate.

“It’s not necessary to speak about the issue since Bawumia has said he needs more time for his choice. It is not right for me to say things like that in public” he added.

