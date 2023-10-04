The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, has said his order for the removal of Alan Kyerematen‘s posters from the party’s offices was in the right direction.

Addressing journalists, Chairman Wontumi insisted Mr Kyerematen’s resignation from the NPP was the basis for the directive.

The outspoken politician buttressed his point with the analogy of a Reverend Father exiting the Catholic Church.

“If a Reverend Father quits the Roman Catholic Church to establish his church, the parish will ask him to leave the mission house that was given to him; even if he is a catechist, he will be ejected,” he said.

Chairman Wontumi on September 26 directed all chairpersons in the 47 constituencies of the Ashanti Region to promptly remove all posters, banners, and other campaign materials of the former Trade Minister.

This was on the back of his resignation from NPP and declaration to contest the 2024 election as an independent candidate.

Wontumi emphasised that, the promotional materials of Mr. Kyerematen no longer has relevance in the party offices.

Despite the mixed reactions the directive was met with, Wontumi maintained that, he was only doing his job.

“I was justified in issuing directives for the removal of Alan Kyerematen’s posters from party offices since he was no more part of the party. I was only doing my work when I issued the letter to all regional chairpersons; I never insulted him,” he defended.

