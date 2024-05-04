Information Minister-designate, Fatimatu Abubakar has said the Broadcasting Bill will soon be laid before Parliament.

She disclosed this during the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day at Koforidua in the Eastern region on Friday.

“On legislation, I am happy to announce that the draft broadcasting bill is ready. We have received the advice of the Attorney General, and we are hoping to engage our respective parliamentary select committee in Parliament, which is the communication committee, to help us facilitate the laying of the bill in the house,” she stated.

The purpose of the Bill is to provide comprehensive legislation on broadcasting services, regulated by the National Media Commission (NMC) and the National Communications Authority (NCA), in accordance with the constitution.

On the sidelines of this, Madam Abubakar stressed the government’s efforts to improve the conditions of service and safety of journalists.

“As part of efforts to combat impunity and ensure accountability, the Ministry of Information has been actively engaging with the Judicial Service. We have advocated for severe punishment by the judiciary for those who attack journalists and media Houses,” she noted.

She also stated that, as part of collaborative efforts, training sessions have been provided for journalists around the country.

“We have provided comprehensive training in collaboration with our partners for over 140 journalists from different media houses nationwide. This training session has equipped journalists with skills, knowledge, and expertise to excel in their profession,” she added.

