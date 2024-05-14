Information Minister-designate, Fatimatu Abubakar, has expressed concerns about the delay in approving new ministers, citing its negative impact on government business.

According to her, the delay is hindering her and other Ministers from effectively performing their duties.

Ms Abubakar highlighted the backlog of tasks that remain unaddressed, emphasizing that her limited capacity to function as a Minister is causing significant operational difficulties.

“We have been waiting and I think it’s a long wait and it affects the government’s business. The Ministry is orphaned and there are certain decisions that go beyond what administrators can do. They will need political direction from the executives. A lot has been waiting on the table for long,” the information minister-designate stated.

New ministers who have been nominated and vetted are still awaiting approval by Parliament.

Currently, a deadlock exists between the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the Presidency over the latter’s request to halt the transmission of the anti-gay bill.

The Speaker has halted the approval of the new ministers until the President signs thr bill.

However, the Speaker has announced that Parliament will reconvene on Friday, May 17.

