Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has celebrated a proud moment as he welcomed his son, Clinton, into the filmmaking industry.

Clinton, following in his father’s footsteps, embarked on his own cinematic journey, staying true to African traditions.

In a heart-warming video shared on social media, Kanayo introduced Clinton to the team at Simpliciter Associates Productions, Kanayo’s own production company.

Clinton was taking on the role of assistant production manager and personal aide to his father during a film shoot.

The highlight of the occasion came when Kanayo was seen graciously accepting Clinton’s first earnings as an assistant production manager in Nollywood.

He took the opportunity to advocate for a cultural practice wherein children seek their fathers’ blessings with their initial paycheck, rather than seeking guidance from pastors.

“I want to uphold a tradition passed down by our ancestors, which has propelled many to success—a father’s blessing. Clinton, my son, has just completed his stint as a production manager with us, earning his first salary of N50,000 for a film. Clinton, from that sum, give me N500.”

Kanayo O. Kanayo explained that, a father’s involvement in understanding his child’s earnings is not just about the money but also about imparting lessons in financial management.

