The University of Ghana’s School of Communications 2023 survey has revealed that about 40 per cent of journalists have fallen victim to attacks while carrying out their duties.

The survey also indicates that 70 per cent of practitioners knew colleagues who have been victims of attacks.

Speaking to JoyNews, Senior Lecturer at the Communications School, Dr Abena Animwaa Yeboah-Banin on February 13, said this has created fear in the journalists in their line of duty.

“At least some 38 per cent of those who have been sampled experienced attack in their line of work. An even bigger number, nearly 70 per cent of those sampled said they were aware of colleagues who have experienced attacks in the line of work.

“Altogether, therefore, quite a good number expressed feelings of insecurity they generally felt unsafe doing the work of journalists in the country,” she said.

Dr Yeboah-Banin said this was a cause for concern as the rate of attacks on journalists kept doubling with no measures to curb the situation.

“Report after report has suggested that the rate of attacks on journalists for doing their work, the rates are increasing but the actions that you would see to make a statement to perpetrators, that this will not be countenanced, such an action does not seem to be as swift or even existent in quite a number of instances,” she bemoaned.

Her comments follow recent attacks on journalists by politicians and their supporters.

Citi FM’s Northern regional correspondent, Mohammed Aminu Alabira was allegedly attacked by the Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama while covering the NPP’s parliamentary primaries.

Also, persons suspected to be supporters of the MP for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson, are accused of attacking a journalist in the Central region.

Subsequently, the Ghana Journalists Association called for a media blackout on the legislators.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah backed these calls and urged the GJA to increase pressure on the Ghana Police Service and the Judiciary to effectively address cases of attacks on journalists in the country.