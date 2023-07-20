New details have emerged surrounding the arrest of Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, by the Ghana Police Service at the Kotoka International Airport on July 19, 2023, immediately after his arrival in the country.

These revelations shed light on allegations that the artiste had breached his contract with Cruise People Limited, after accepting partial payment but subsequently failing to fulfil his contractual obligations.

According to a reliable source, Black Sherif, widely known for his hit single “Kwaku The Traveller,” had been contracted to perform onboard the cruise ship “Afro Cruise Jam” on August 19, 2023, in Greece.

The arrangement was negotiated between Cruise People Limited and the artiste’s management, represented by the United Talent Agency (also known as Echo Location Talent Agency).

The terms of the contract stipulated that Cruise People Limited would pay Black Sherif a sum of Forty Thousand United States Dollars ($40,000), with an initial payment of Twenty Thousand United States Dollars ($20,000) to be made to confirm his availability and participation in the event.

In return, Black Sherif was expected to record a video confirming his commitment to the performance on the specified dates.

Cruise People Limited made the agreed-upon initial payment via a swift bank transfer to Black Sherif’s London account, and he acknowledged receipt of the payment.

Following the payment, the company requested the video recording, which was intended to be broadcasted through a media engagement with Multimedia Group on May 19, 2023, at 3 pm. This broadcast was crucial for generating interest and ticket sales for the event.

However, Black Sherif failed to deliver the promised video clip on the specified date, leading to the cancellation of cabins on the cruise ship and incurring financial losses for Cruise People Limited.

Despite numerous reminders sent to Black Sherif’s management and booking agents, they did not respond to the company’s inquiries and concerns.

In light of the breach of agreement, Cruise People Limited’s legal representatives issued a formal notification to Black Sherif, his management, and booking agents on May 23, 2023. However, as of the current date, there has been no response from their side.

It is important to note that these are allegations are based on information provided by Cruise People Limited. As this is an ongoing legal matter, it is essential to respect the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise in a court of law.

Both parties may have different perspectives on the issue, and further investigations will be required to establish the facts surrounding the contract dispute.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif and his management are entitled to their legal rights and defense in response to these allegations.

