The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to construct Islamic Colleges of Education should he assume the presidency of Ghana.

Speaking to Imams during his campaign tour of the Bono Region, Dr Bawumia outlined plans to establish three Islamic Colleges of Education across different geographic regions: the Northern, Middle, and Coastal belts.

Highlighting the NPP’s commitment to the advancement of Zongo communities, Dr Bawumia underscored the pivotal role played by the Zongo Development Fund.

This initiative, he noted, has facilitated the implementation of over 200 projects within Zongo communities nationwide, reflecting the party’s dedication to holistic development.

“What we want to do is to build Islamic Colleges of Education. That is what we want to focus on for the next phase of the Zongo development fund. If we get one in the North and get one in the middle and coastal belts.”

“We have helped the Ghana Muslim’s mission to get accreditation for the College of Education at Beposo. So I also want to help build at least three colleges of Education to help Arabic Education in Ghana,” he said.

Speaking about his presidential aspirations, Dr. Bawumia reflected on the skepticism surrounding the possibility of a Muslim candidate being elected within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Despite doubts, he emphasized that his successful candidacy defied expectations, marking a significant milestone within the party’s history.

“My election as flagbearer of NPP is historic. It has never happened in Ghana. Many people doubted that a Muslim could be a presidential candidate, but I said it is possible” said Dr Bawumia.

“I want to become President for all to benefit. At first, those of us from the North thought we had been sidelined in the country’s governance. That’s why when I became Vice President, I advocated for the Zongo development fund,” he added.

