A police corporal has been apprehended by authorities at Nyinahin, located in the Ashanti region, on charges of robbery.

The accused officer, identified as Corporal Lansa Umar and stationed at Asaam near Mampong, allegedly forcefully gained entry into the residence of a fellow policeman.

With the assistance of an accomplice, Umar purportedly broke through the security door and made away with multiple bags of cement.

The incident came to light when a vigilant resident in the Twere Nyame neighborhood of Nyinahin heard an unusual noise emanating from the scene of the break-in.

Realizing that a robbery was taking place, the resident swiftly alerted the neighbouring households about the distressing event.

Promptly responding to the call, the local police swiftly arrived at the scene, where they found evidence pointing towards the involvement of Corporal Lansa Umar.

The authorities wasted no time in placing Umar under arrest.

The news of a police officer engaging in criminal activities has shocked the community, as it raises questions about the integrity and trustworthiness of those entrusted with maintaining law and order.

