Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has targeted the top spot by the end of the first round after a challenge start.

The Porcupine Warriors had a difficult start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season but have so far recorded two wins in their first six matches, with three draws and a defeat.

Kotoko is gearing up to face Bechem United in the matchday seven games this weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game, Narteh Ogum says he is determined to lead his team to victory in the remaining games.

“As I said, it is a learning curve. Looking at the remaining matches left in the first round, we need to ensure that we win all these games and ensure that at the end of the first round, we will finish at the top. Kotoko is known to be the best, and we must always prove that we are the best” he told the press.

The Porcupine Warriors are motivated to avoid a repeat of last season when they finished without any trophies.

The disappointing performance led to the dissolution of the Board of Directors and the Nana Yaw Amponsah led management.

However, an Interim Management Committee, including former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, now overseeing the club’s affairs.

Prosper Narteh Ogum made a return for a second stint at the club, coming back after his departure following their league victory in 2021.

