Technical Director of Asante Kotoko, Kwesi Appiah believes the playing body will come good at the end of the first half of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Prior to the start of the season, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) signed over 10 players.

However, the Porcupine Warriors endured a difficult start under Prosper Narteh Ogum as the head coach of the club.

The Reds have recorded two wins, three draws and one defeat.

With the new players and a new coach in charge, Kwesi Appiah believes the team will improve and come good ahead of the second round of the season.

“The players are now adapting to the tactics of the coach. It will take time because they are all from different clubs so they will need time to understand each” the 65-year-old said in an interview on Asempa FM.

“I am sure at the end of the first round, the team will shape up,” the newly appointed Sudan head coach added.

Asante Kotoko, who now sit 7th on the Premier League log with 9 points will take on Bechem United in the matchday seven games at the Baba Yara Stadium.

