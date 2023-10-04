Former Asante Kotoko supporters chief, Chairman Kwaku Amponsah has expressed his frustration about the poor start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors have endured a poor start to the campaign and have recorded two draws and a defeat.

Speaking in an interview, Kwaku Amponsah also known as Chairman K5 criticized Ogum for benching senior players.

According to him, the coach must stop fielding players signed from Division One League clubs and use the top players who are tried and tested in the Ghana Premier League.

“In team building, you don’t bench a Premier League player and start inexperienced players from the lower division, this is not helping Kotoko,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“We were lucky to pick a point against Karela but our coach, Prosper Ogum should be careful and improve his performance, our position on the league log is not quite encouraging. Even though Otumfuo wants us to rebuild but that does not mean we shouldn’t win a trophy,” Chairman K5 argued.

Asante Kotoko sit 17th on the pile and will hope to record their first win of the campaign when they travel to play Accra Lions in the matchday four games.

