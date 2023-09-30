Asante Kotoko striker, Steven Mukwala, says the club will improve after a difficult start in their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors kicked off their campaign with a goalless draw against returnees, Heart of Lions.

However, in their matchday two games, the Reds were stunned 2-1 at DUN’s Park against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Kotoko will hope to record their first win of the season when they host Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the Ugandan said Asante Kotoko are going through a rebuilding process.

“We have started on a small note but I believe with the technical team, we shall come good. As the coach said, it’s a process.”

Mukwala scored 11 goals last season in 31 league games and is aiming to do better than that this season.

“Basically, my target for the season is to perform better than I did last season. I will do my best to become even better,” he added.

Asante Kotoko v Karela United has been scheduled to kick off at 18:00GMT.