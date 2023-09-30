Controversial show promoter, Samson Erinfolami Balogun Eletu, otherwise known as Sam Larry, has landed in the custody of the Nigeria Police to answer questions regarding the ongoing investigations into Mohbad‘s death.

This was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a terse statement on his X, formerly Twitter, account late on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

“Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, aka Sam Larry, is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with an ongoing investigation,” Hundeyin’s statement read.

Sam Larry is one of the suspects alleged to be involved in the incidents that may have led to the death of the young Afrobeats musician.

Police have begun investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the 27-year-old artist, with an autopsy already completed following the exhumation of his remains last Thursday.

Mohbad mysteriously died on September 12, following reported bouts with depression and other mental health-related issues that speculations have linked to his acrimonious exit from his former record label, Marlian Records, owned by Naira Marley.

Sam Larry and Naira Marley are known associates and following Mohbad’s death, videos proving his harassment and maltreatment in the hands of the former surfaced on the internet, leading to suggestions of his alleged involvement in his death.

Another video also crawled into the social media space, which showed the deceased asking Nigerians to hold his former boss (Naira Marley) responsible if he ever died.

These revelations have made the duo prime suspects in the ongoing investigations as Nigerians continue to demand justice for the late singer.

Though the show promoter released a video to debunk his alleged involvement in Mohbad’s death, saying, “Those videos circulating online are old,” thus shouldn’t be used to pronounce him culpable, Nigerians have insisted he submit himself to the police to clear his name.

For his part, Naira Marley has also denied having anything to do with the events leading to Mohbad’s death.

The singer, who has been outside the country since the incident, promised to return and surrender himself to the police to assist in the ongoing investigations, but with a proviso that the authority must guarantee his safety.

ALSO READ: