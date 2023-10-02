Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed his disappointment following their draw against Karela United.

The Porcupine Warriors were held by Karela United in the matchday three games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday evening.

Baba Yahaya scored late as the Reds fought back to snatch a point after Evans Adomako had broken the deadlock in the early minute of the game.

Speaking after the game, Narteh Ogum expressed his frustration after failing to convert their chances.

“If you look at the chances we missed and the way played right from the blast of the whistle to the end, especially the second half the chances we created and missed that wasn’t the results I was expecting,” he told StarTimes.

“What we should do is to practice more goal scoring drills. If you look at our first game up to now, we create a lot of chances,” he added.

Asante Kotoko are winless after three games played in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Prosper Narteh Ogum and his charges will hope to record their first win of the campaign when they travel to play Accra Lions in the matchday four games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

