The Minority Caucus in Parliament has announced that all is set for Tuesday’s demonstration to seek the resignation of the Bank of Governor (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, and his two deputies.

After organizers met with the police, there has been a change in the route for the protest.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP), Mahama Ayariga said they will no longer occupy BoG office.

“We will start from Circle and move to Adabraka then we take the left turn to Asylum Down and move towards the Ridge Hospital. We will then take the right turn at the Roundabout and move towards the National Theatre traffic light.

We will then move through Ministries, the police station, and in front of the Sports Complex. We will then hit the Atta Mills Highway right towards the roundabout at the BoG head office and then move to the Independence Square,” he noted.

Mr Ayariga commended other political parties and civil society groups who will join the protest.

According to the Bawku Central MP, the demonstration will keep government on it toes.

He said former President John Mahama and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are expected to partake in the protest.

Minority’s demand for the resignation of Dr. Addison and his two deputies comes after the Central Bank recorded a GH¢60.81 billion loss in the 2022 fiscal year and also used over $250 million for the construction of a new headquarters.

