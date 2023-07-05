Host of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Andy Dosty, has been adjudged Best Male Radio Personality at the 2023 edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

The highly anticipated Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (#GEAUSA23) took place on July 1st, 2023, at the prestigious Merking Hall, Kaufman Music Center in New York City.

This year marked the fifth edition of the annual award show, which recognizes the most hardworking entertainers in Ghana, Africa, and the Diaspora.

The event brought together the Ghanaian and African communities in the diaspora and celebrated entertainers from Ghana.

Andy Dosty beat the likes of Nana Romeo (Accra FM), NY DJ (YFM), DJ Slim (ABN), Hammer Nti (ABN), Okyeame Quophi (Angel FM), Fiifi Pratt (Kingdom FM) to pick the prestigious award.

Andy Dosty, born Andrew Amoh, is a Ghanaian disc jockey and radio presenter with Multimedia Group Limited. In 2017, he took over as the host of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

He is a recipient of the 2019 National Communications Awards Radio Personality of the Year.

Andy Dosty is widely known for his love for the entertainment industry and is friends with almost everyone that matters in the industry. His interviewing skills in second to none. He also doubles as an excellent DJ with a unique musical taste.

His show, Daybreak Hitz, also won Best Entertainment Radio Show at this year’s Ghana Entertainment Awards USA which proves that he wins at almost everything he touches.

The #GEAUSA23 was a resounding success, showcasing the rich talents and vibrant entertainment scene in Ghana, Africa, and the Diaspora.

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our esteemed event sponsor, Biegya Gin Bitters.

