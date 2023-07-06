Former Member of Parliament aspirant for Kpone Katamansu constituency says Alan Kyeremanten has an enviable track record to earn him the presidential flagbearer position of the NPP.

According to Hopeson Adorye, the industrialization progress under the former Trades Minister positions him as the best to lead the NPP to break the 8.

He says the operationalization of over 100 factories across the country, and the country’s growth in exports points to the good leadership qualities of Alan.

“Not long ago, Nigerians placed orders for the Toyota Company to supply them cars, and the company referred them to Ghana. That car assembly plant does export their cars to other countries, and that is creating a huge income for the country,” he said.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem show, he made reference to a factory at Akropong that manufactures medical equipment for export to Europe.

These, according to him, are some reasons Alan is seeking the presidential bid to exploit his vision of building more factories in the country to create jobs.

He believes Alan is credible and a man of his words.

“The surest way for NPP to break the 8 is Alan Kyeremanten,” he concluded.

