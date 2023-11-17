Some flood victims at Dorfor Adidome safe haven in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region are requesting new housing facilities to relocate from the flood zone.

The victims numbering 570 including women and children currently reside in a six-unit classroom block.

In an interview on Adom News, they lamented it will not be appropriate for them to continue living in the school at the expense of academic activities.

They, however, admitted that returning to their old homes will also be unsafe, hence the call for urgent housing support by the government.

“I am a fish farmer. During the water, I have lost a lot of money. About 80 cages are lost. GHs100,000 is gone through the water. So I am pleading with government if they can support me,” one of them said.

The victims made the appeal when the Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Koforidua, Monsignor Francis Twum Barimah, presented some donations on behalf of the church to the flood victims.

Monsignor Francis joined the call of the victims, urging the government to provide long-term lasting relocation support to flood victims.

“The government should get a place for the victims permanently because if they go back to their old houses, they may become victims of flood again. The people also have to cooperate with the government and do as they are told to avoid future problems,” the clergyman added.

