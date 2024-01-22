Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin, has advised students of Winneba Secondary School to stay away from early sexual, abortions and marijuana use.

He has urged them to focus on their education for a better future.

In an interview with Adom News, Mr. Afenyo Markin revealed that, many married women face challenges in childbirth due to illegal abortions they did in while in school.

He further implored school girls to avoid using contraceptives and concentrate on their studies, emphasizing that a fulfilling sexual life awaits them after marriage.

Mr. Afenyo Markin made this known after donating 300 metal beds and streetlights to Winneba Secondary School.

He urged teachers to address these topics in a positive and engaging manner, advising them to avoid creating unnecessary toxicity among themselves.