Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has joined calls on government to fix the Accra-Tema motorway.

In a tweet, he said it is “about time” the road undergoes a major refurbishment.

Some Ghanaians have shared videos and photos of accidents on the motorway over the years to express their frustration.

The major road also called N1 Highway is a 19.5-kilometer road that links Accra to Tema.

Constructed by Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, it remains the only motorway in the country.

The highway has not seen any major renovations since it was opened for the first time in November 1965.

Born Michael Owusu Addo, Sarkodie, a proud resident of Tema said fixing the motorway is long overdue.

Meanwhile, in August 2022, Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta announced that the Tema motorway would undergo reconstruction.

Despite the assurance that the project was to commence early this year, that has not happened except for routine maintenance.

Below are some tweets:

Let’s push this guys. Let’s make the needed noise around this agenda. Lives are being lost and that could you be or your family. We had enough‼️ #FixTheMotorway #FixTheTemaMotorway https://t.co/QmnN0UnuPF — Ghana Mu Nsemsem (@ghanamunsemsem_) September 6, 2023

Bad roads yet the liars and scam @MBawumia @NAkufoAddo keep deceiving us… #FixTheTemaMotorway

As for @MBawumia you won't be president so just forget the seat and tell us the true state of the economy pic.twitter.com/6l59w42Ir1 — Ing. Nana Kweku Dadzie (@Ing_nanakay) September 6, 2023

1GAD @stonebwoy you have always had the interest of Ashaiman at heart since day one. This is the state of the Motorway and Ghanaians are dying each day because of this situation. Help us push our leaders to #FixTheTemaMotorway now please. https://t.co/QmnN0UnuPF — Ghana Mu Nsemsem (@ghanamunsemsem_) September 6, 2023

