Excitement rippled through the Ghanaian film industry as renowned Nollywood actors Ramsey Noah and Victor Osuagwu, fondly referred to as ‘Awilo Sharp Sharp’, arrived in Ghana for Lil Win’s upcoming movie ‘A Country Called Ghana.’

The Kumawood star, Lil Win, born as Kwadwo Nkansah, took to his Instagram account to share photos and videos of their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, setting the stage for the anticipation media engagement.

Scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the F2 Hotel and Apartment in Kumasi, the event promises to be a momentous occasion, bringing together cast and media for an exclusive preview of the much-anticipated film.

In a reflective moment on Instagram, Lil Win expressed his determination and resilience, urging others to channel their energy into their aspirations while steering clear of negativity and failure.

His post read, “Pour your energy into what you hope to achieve. Be determined to never feed failure and negativity. Am that same Kwaman Nigga on the Block. Let’s bring back the Love of Ghana movie. Say my name #Lilwin #wezzyempire”

With the arrival of esteemed talents from Nollywood and the fervent commitment of the Ghanaian film industry, ‘A Country Called Ghana’ promises to reignite the passion for Ghanaian cinema and showcase the rich tapestry of storytelling from the region.

MORE: