Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has advocated the need to learn English to break language barriers as an actor.

Shooting mostly in his local language, Twi, Lil Win, who owns a school in Ghana, said he has begun learning how to speak English fluently.

According to him, there are many projects, amongst them his latest, ‘A Country Called Ghana’, where he needs to communicate with foreign actors hence the need to be fluent in the language.

Ramsey Noah and Lil Win at Kotoka International Airport

The actor is currently hosting ace Nigerian actors, Ramsey Noah and Victor Osuagwu, fondly referred to as ‘Awilo Sharp Sharp’ for his latest film.

Lil Win and Victor Osuagwu at Kotoka International Airport

He wrote on Instagram: “I have been taking an English Class of late so I can communicate with my friends from Nigeria 🇳🇬 It’s not easy Thus me”

