A joint police and National Security operatives have arrested seven tipper truck drivers at Gomoa Okyereko in the Central region.

The team from the Central East Regional Police Command arrested the drivers on Saturday April 14, 2023 while transporting clay from Takoradi to Tema.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates that, the drivers refused to pay taxes after passing through the axel load control unit established by the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) through the Ministry of Roads for the control of overloading and dimensions of trucks.

According to the police officers, these tipper drivers failed to go through the process and drove through the highway.

In an interview, the leader of the operation who spoke on condition of anonymity said the trucks have been parked at the Okyereko police station pending investigations.