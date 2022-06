A yet-to-be-identified man believed to be in his late 40s has been found dead at Gomoa Okyereko in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

The lifeless body of the deceased was found in a bizarre state in River Ayensu.

He was in a supine position with injuries on part of his body.

The deceased.

The body has since been retrieved and deposited at Winneba Trauma hospital for post-mortem.

The Gomoa Okyereko Police have also commenced investigations into the death.