North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called off the bluff of the Attorney General (AG) after he threatened a lawsuit against him.

Mr Ablakwa has dared Mr Godfred Dame Yeboah to go ahead with the suit against him if he so wishes.

Mr. Ablakwa alleged on his social media that ,Mr Dame was registered as company secretary for the National Cathedral company.

This, he claimed was during the same period he served on the Public Procumbent Board that approved a sole source contract of designing the edifice to Architectural firm, Adjaye and Associates.

But Mr. Dame refuted the claims and demanded that Mr Ablakwa, retracts and apologises.

The A-G in a release issued on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, cautioned should Mr Ablakwa fail to comply he may institute legal action against him.

But Mr Ablakwa has rubbished the call, stating nobody should also apologise for him after State Transport Corporation (STC) Boss, Nana Akomea who was on the same show asked if he should apologise on his behalf.

“I dare him to sue me. By the time we’ll be done with this National cathedral thing, some people will be in jail. No one should apologise for me,” he fumed on Accra-based Metro TV.

Audio attached above: